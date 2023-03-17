Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Budget 2023: why the UK's fiscal watchdog does not share the chancellor's optimism

By Ben M Clift, Professor of Political Economy, University of Warwick
Share this article
UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt confidently described his first budget of 2023 as a “budget for growth”. He went on to offer a fairly upbeat assessment of both economic performance and future prospects, arguing: “The declinists are wrong and the optimists are right.”

Hunt’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Senegal: Authorities intensify repression ahead of 2024 election
~ UN rights chief urges Belarus to promptly release political detainees
~ South Sudan: Violence against civilians ticks up despite fall in attacks overall
~ Iraq 20 years on: death came from the skies on March 19 2003 – and the killing continues to this day
~ The Last of Us – a show that surprised and challenged audiences, even those who had played the game
~ Iraq war 20 years on: the British government has never fully learnt from Tony Blair's mistakes
~ Wales Broadcast Archive: UK's first national archive shows importance of preserving our audiovisual history
~ Debate: Will France's pension reform drive a wedge between generations?
~ The European Central Bank seems to have got away with raising interest rates in the middle of a banking crisis – here's why
~ Spring budget 2023: AI announcements hint at data grab behind the scenes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter