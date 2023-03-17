Tolerance.ca
Iraq war 20 years on: the British government has never fully learnt from Tony Blair's mistakes

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
The Iraq war remains the UK’s most investigated foreign policy decision of the past 50 years. As the world marks 20 years since the invasion that killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, we have to ask, has the UK learned any lessons from what happened in 2003?

The US and UK invaded Iraq in 2003 with the declared intention of removing weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and liberating the Iraqi people from the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein. This followed a months-long process of diplomacy and UN weapons inspections, during which time the US and UK built their case for invasion.
© The Conversation -
