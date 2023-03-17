Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Wales Broadcast Archive: UK's first national archive shows importance of preserving our audiovisual history

By Jamie Medhurst, Professor of Media and Communication, Aberystwyth University
This month’s launch of the Wales Broadcast Archive marks a major step forward in the curation of our collective audiovisual heritage. Housed at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, the archive features a cornucopia of material dating back to the early days of broadcasting in Wales, including film, radio and video. That it is the first of its kind in the UK, however, raises important questions about access to our audiovisual history.

As Unesco remarkedThe Conversation


