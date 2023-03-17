Tolerance.ca
The state takeover of Houston public schools is about more than school improvement

By Domingo Morel, Associate Professor of Political Science and Public Service, New York University
When the state of Texas took over Houston’s public school district on March 15, 2023, it made the district one of more than 100 school districts in the nation that have experienced similar state takeovers during the past 30 years.

The list includes New York City, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, New Orleans, Baltimore, Oakland and Newark.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
