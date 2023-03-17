Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Estonia's e-governance revolution is hailed as a voting success – so why are some US states pulling in the opposite direction?

By Erik S. Herron, Professor of Political Science, West Virginia University
Estonia, a small country in northern Europe, reached a digital milestone when the country headed to the polls on March 5, 2023.

For the first time, over 50% of voters cast their ballots online in a national parliamentary election.

As a political science researcher who focuses on elections, I was…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
