Human Rights Observatory

Bones like Aero chocolate: the evolution adaptation that helped dinosaurs to fly

By Sally Christine Reynolds, Principal Academic in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
It’s sometimes difficult to imagine how the planet we call home, with its megalopolis cities and serene farmlands, was once dominated by dinosaurs as big as buses and five-storey buildings. But recent research has helped deepen our understanding of why dinosaurs prevailed: the answer may lie in their special bones, structured like Aero chocolate.

Brazilian palaeontologist Tito Aureliano found that hollow bones filled with little air sacs were so important to dinosaur survival, they evolved independently…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
