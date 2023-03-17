The camera never lies? Our research found CCTV isn't always dependable when it comes to murder investigations
By Helen Jones, Research Fellow, University of South Wales
Fiona Brookman, Professor of Criminology, University of South Wales
As a victim or suspect of a crime, or witness to an offence, you may find your actions, behaviour and character scrutinised by the police or a barrister using CCTV footage. You may assume all the relevant footage has been gathered and viewed. You may sit on a jury and be expected to evaluate CCTV footage to help determine whether you find a defendant guilty or innocent.
You may believe you will see all the key images. You may trust the camera never lies.
However, the evidence we gathered during our study…
- Friday, March 17, 2023