Human Rights Observatory

An international battle over cheese has left European producers feeling bitter

By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Andrea Zappalaglio, Lecturer in Intellectual Property Law, University of Sheffield
For most cheese lovers, taste is the thing. Whether it’s a tangy blue stilton or a creamy oozing camembert, the most important element is the eating.

But cheese has profound political and economic properties too, with implications for international trade deals and commerce.

The taste of gruyere, for example, can depend on where you eat it. In Europe, it has a particular taste that comes from being a Swiss cheese (a French version is also available) made by heating Swiss cow’s milk in a copper vat and then ripening the cheese in Swiss cellars with the humidity of a natural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
