Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prime: a YouTuber expert explains how Logan Paul and KSI’s drink became so popular

By Hantian Zhang, Senior Lecturer in Media, Sheffield Hallam University
YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI released their drinks brand, Prime Hydration, in January 2022. One year on, Paul said the drink had generated US$250 million (£209 million) in retail sales worldwide, with US$45 million of that in January 2023 alone.

In the UK, there have been purchase waves across the country, with stores constantly selling out of restocks. The popularity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
