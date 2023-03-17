Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

In Tunisia Talks, EU Should Privilege Human Rights Over Politics

By Amnesty International
At their forthcoming meeting on 20 March, EU foreign affairs ministers should publicly press the Tunisian authorities to reverse their crackdown against perceived critics, four human rights groups said today. The foreign affairs ministers should critically review their cooperation with Tunisia to avoid contributing to the ongoing undermining of human rights and of the independence […] The post In Tunisia Talks, EU Should Privilege Human Rights Over Politics appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
