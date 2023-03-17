Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Arrests for possession of ‘seditious’ children’s books a new low for human rights

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of two men in Hong Kong for possession of children’s books – classified as “seditious materials” – that depicted mainland Chinese authorities as leaders of the wolves, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director Hana Young said: “People’s freedoms have been battered in Hong Kong since the introduction of the National Security Law […] The post Hong Kong: Arrests for possession of ‘seditious’ children’s books a new low for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
