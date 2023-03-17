Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: UN Security Council meeting must refocus attention on neglected human rights situation

By Amnesty International
Ahead of Friday’s United Nations Security Council Arria-formula meeting on the Human Rights Situation in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which will be co-hosted by the United States and Albania, Amnesty International’s Advocacy and United Nations Representative Sherine Tadros said: “This meeting must serve to refocus the international community’s attention on the dire […] The post North Korea: UN Security Council meeting must refocus attention on neglected human rights situation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
