Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forced from Home for Protesting Indonesia’s Mandatory Hijab Rules

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image In Cibinong, West Java, a state school requires its female students to wear long skirts, long-sleeve shirts, and the hijab.  © 2018 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch When Elianu Hia shared a video on Facebook in January 2021, he never imagined that act would lead to him losing his home and small business in the Indonesian city of Padang, West Sumatra. Hia was upset that school regulations required his 17-year-old Christian daughter to wear a hijab to school. He recorded his meeting with his daughter’s teacher at State Technical High School No. 2, during which the teacher…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Journalist coverage spurs student dormitory in North Macedonia to build access ramp for people with disabilities
~ Voice deepfakes are calling – here's what they are and how to avoid getting scammed
~ The state takeover of Houston public schools is about more than school improvement
~ Estonia's e-governance revolution is hailed as a voting success – so why are some US states pulling in the opposite direction?
~ Those seeds clinging to your hiking socks may be from invasive plants – here's how to avoid spreading them to new locations
~ Persistent absence from school is a growing threat to children’s education
~ Seven tips for finding happiness at work
~ Bones like Aero chocolate: the evolution adaptation that helped dinosaurs to fly
~ The camera never lies? Our research found CCTV isn't always dependable when it comes to murder investigations
~ An international battle over cheese has left European producers feeling bitter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter