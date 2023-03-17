Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Acts to Tackle Armed Forces Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two soldiers enter the Catholic church at the army barracks in Kaya, Burkina Faso, April 10, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Sophie Garcia On February 16, Burkina Faso’s transitional parliament passed a bill to beef up the role of provost marshals, who are responsible for discipline in the armed forces and the protection of detainees’ rights during military operations and at military posts. Under article 241 of Burkina Faso’s code of military justice, provost marshals previously operated mainly at military command centers and seldom accompanied soldiers on military operations.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
