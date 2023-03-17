Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Jordanian Executed After Unfair Trial

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Saudi authorities executed Hussein Abu al-Khair, a Jordanian citizen, on March 12, 2023, after his conviction for a nonviolent drug crime, Human Rights Watch said today. The judge ignored his allegations that he had confessed only after days of torture and ill-treatment. In January 2015, a Saudi court convicted Abu al-Khair of attempting to smuggle amphetamine pills into Saudi Arabia and later sentenced him to death. Under international law, the death penalty should only be imposed for the “most serious crimes” and in exceptional circumstances, and international law explicitly excludes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
