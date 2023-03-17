Tolerance.ca
Peru: Racist repression and slow investigations continue 100 days after protests began

By Amnesty International
One hundred days on from the start of social protests in Peru, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: "Despite repeated calls from the entire international community for the Peruvian authorities to stop once and for all widespread attacks marked by racist bias against people protesting in the country, particularly Indigenous and campesino (rural


© Amnesty International -
