$18 million a job? The AUKUS subs plan will cost Australia way more than that

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Australian governments have a long and generally dismal history of using defence procurement, and particularly naval procurement, as a form of industry policy.

Examples including the Collins-class submarines, Hobart-class air warfare destroyers and, most recently, the Hunter-class “Future Frigates”.

The stated goal is to build a defence-based manufacturing industry. But there is also a large element of old-fashioned pork-barrelling involved.

In particular, South Australia has nursed grievances over the shutdown of local car making, centred in the state, following…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
