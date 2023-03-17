Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Tunisia Talks, EU Should Privilege Human Rights Over Politics

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People enter the Tunis hall of justice, Friday May, 26, 2017. © 2017 Hassene Dridi/AP Images (Brussels) – At their forthcoming meeting on March 20, European Union foreign affairs ministers should publicly press the Tunisian authorities to reverse their crackdown against perceived critics, four human rights groups said today. The foreign affairs ministers should critically review their cooperation with Tunisia to avoid contributing to the ongoing undermining of human rights and of the independence of the judiciary that Tunisians have worked hard to secure since the 2011…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ $18 million a job? The AUKUS subs plan will cost Australia way more than that
~ Amnesty International issues 25 rules to protect protesters from misuse of rubber bullets
~ I helped write the Productivity Commission's 5-year productivity review: here's what I think Australia should do
~ How on-demand buses can transform travel and daily life for people with disabilities
~ Cyclone Freddy was the most energetic storm on record. Is it a harbinger of things to come?
~ Björk was the big-ticket name – but Perth Festival’s heart was found in Bikutsi 3000’s afrofuturist musing on African resistance
~ Are flu cases already 100 times higher than last year? Here's what we really know about the 2023 flu season
~ What can we expect from the final UN climate report? And what is the IPCC anyway?
~ How financial stress can affect your mental health and 5 things that can help
~ A unique collaboration using a virtual Earth-sized telescope shows how science is changing in the 21st century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter