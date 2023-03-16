Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Black Sea drone incident highlights the loose rules around avoiding 'accidental' war

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
Dangerous war games, such as the Russian interception of a US drone over the Black Sea, have the potential to trigger real conflict. But there is no international law governing such behaviour.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How financial stress can affect your mental health and 5 things that can help
~ A unique collaboration using a virtual Earth-sized telescope shows how science is changing in the 21st century
~ More than two years on, impact of Myanmar military coup ‘devastating’
~ Is China becoming a peacemaker, or is it just as aggressive as before?
~ Robodebt not only broke the laws of the land – it also broke laws of mathematics
~ PFAS for dinner? Study of 'forever chemicals' build-up in cattle points to ways to reduce risks
~ For Australian Jews in the 1940s and 1950s, remembering the Holocaust meant fighting racism and colonialism
~ Students think the ATAR is 'unfair' but we need to be careful about replacing it
~ We asked ChatGPT and Dr Google the same questions about cancer. Here's what they said
~ The flap of a butterfly's wings: why autumn is not a good time to predict if El Niño is coming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter