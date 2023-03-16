PFAS for dinner? Study of 'forever chemicals' build-up in cattle points to ways to reduce risks
By Antti Mikkonen, Principal Health Risk Advisor – Chemicals, EPA Victoria, and PhD Candidate, School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences, University of South Australia
Mark Patrick Taylor, Victoria's Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Most food in Australia remains free of PFAS, but a new study has found it can build up in cattle on PFAS-affected farms. But there are ways to manage the land and livestock to reduce the risks.
- Thursday, March 16, 2023