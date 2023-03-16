Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

PFAS for dinner? Study of 'forever chemicals' build-up in cattle points to ways to reduce risks

By Antti Mikkonen, Principal Health Risk Advisor – Chemicals, EPA Victoria, and PhD Candidate, School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences, University of South Australia
Mark Patrick Taylor, Victoria's Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Share this article
Most food in Australia remains free of PFAS, but a new study has found it can build up in cattle on PFAS-affected farms. But there are ways to manage the land and livestock to reduce the risks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More than two years on, impact of Myanmar military coup ‘devastating’
~ Is China becoming a peacemaker, or is it just as aggressive as before?
~ Robodebt not only broke the laws of the land – it also broke laws of mathematics
~ For Australian Jews in the 1940s and 1950s, remembering the Holocaust meant fighting racism and colonialism
~ Students think the ATAR is 'unfair' but we need to be careful about replacing it
~ We asked ChatGPT and Dr Google the same questions about cancer. Here's what they said
~ The flap of a butterfly's wings: why autumn is not a good time to predict if El Niño is coming
~ Friday essay: a lament for the lost art of letter-writing – a radical art form reflecting 'the full catastrophe of life'
~ Sexual exhibitionism, Riot Grrrl and climate change activism: 30 years of raging by Peaches, Bikini Kill and Björk, still going strong
~ Iranian protesters are making demands in charters and bills of rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter