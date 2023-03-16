Iranian protesters are making demands in charters and bills of rights
By Mona Tajali, Associate Professor of International Relations and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Agnes Scott College
Homa Hoodfar, Professor of Anthropology, Emerita, Concordia University
Following a brutal government crackdown, Iranian protesters are organizing strikes, sit-ins, boycotts and publicizing their demands in the form of manifestos, charters and bills of rights.
