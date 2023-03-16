Tolerance.ca
Iraq 20 years on: researchers assess how US invasion shapes lives today – podcast

By Mend Mariwany, Producer, The Conversation Weekly, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Nehal El-Hadi, Science + Technology Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
The U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to civilian death and displacement. Twenty years later, Iraqis are telling their stories of conflict and trauma as they move towards healing.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
