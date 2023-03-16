Iraq 20 years on: researchers assess how US invasion shapes lives today – podcast
By Mend Mariwany, Producer, The Conversation Weekly, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Nehal El-Hadi, Science + Technology Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
The U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to civilian death and displacement. Twenty years later, Iraqis are telling their stories of conflict and trauma as they move towards healing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 16, 2023