Human Rights Observatory

UN Expert Slams Greece Over Civil Society Curbs

By Human Rights Watch
Human rights defenders in Greece working to protect asylum seeker and migrant rights are facing threats and attacks from authorities, according to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor. Lawlor, who visited Greece in June 2022 to assess the situation for rights defenders in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
