Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria had 93 million registered voters, but only a quarter voted: 5 reasons why

By Chikodiri Nwangwu, Ph.D, Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Share this article
Nigerians went to the polls in late February to vote for a new president, as well as representatives to two houses of the federal parliament. The turnout was abysmal. There were over 93 million registered voters. But only a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s energy grid attacks, torture in Ukraine, could be crimes against humanity: UN rights probe
~ Prosecuting Russians for abducting Ukrainian children will require a high bar of evidence – and won't guarantee the children can come back home
~ Iraq 20 years on: researchers assess how US invasion shapes lives today — podcast
~ Iraq war, 20 years on: how the world failed Iraq and created a less peaceful, democratic and prosperous state
~ Venus: proof of active volcanoes – at last
~ Bird flu: Nigeria is on major migratory bird routes, new strains keep appearing
~ New discovery: fossilised giant zebra tracks found in South Africa
~ Kenya introduced free maternal health services a decade ago - it's been a success, saving lives
~ Jeremy Hunt's budget is more about short-term politics than the economy
~ Three ways the 'back to work' budget will affect your finances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS