Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya introduced free maternal health services a decade ago - it's been a success, saving lives

By Boniface Oyugi, Health Policy and Health Economics researcher and a Honorary Researcher at the Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent
Share this article
Maternal and newborn deaths are a major public health problem in Kenya. In 2020 the maternal mortality ratio was 530 deaths per 100,000 live births. This is much higher than the global average of 223 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. The ratio of babies who die in the first month of life (neonatal deaths) is also higher than the global average. Kenya’s neonatal death rate is 21 deaths…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s energy grid attacks, torture in Ukraine, could be crimes against humanity: UN rights probe
~ Prosecuting Russians for abducting Ukrainian children will require a high bar of evidence – and won't guarantee the children can come back home
~ Iraq 20 years on: researchers assess how US invasion shapes lives today — podcast
~ Iraq war, 20 years on: how the world failed Iraq and created a less peaceful, democratic and prosperous state
~ Nigeria had 93 million registered voters, but only a quarter voted: 5 reasons why
~ Venus: proof of active volcanoes – at last
~ Bird flu: Nigeria is on major migratory bird routes, new strains keep appearing
~ New discovery: fossilised giant zebra tracks found in South Africa
~ Jeremy Hunt's budget is more about short-term politics than the economy
~ Three ways the 'back to work' budget will affect your finances
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter