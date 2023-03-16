Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: History will judge Keating's assessments of AUKUS and China, but his performance went over the top

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As the old adage goes, time will tell whether Paul Keating’s scepticism about AUKUS and his extremely benign view of China’s intentions turn out to be justified.

That judgment could be many years away.

History’s reading can be very different from some contemporary assessments. Looking back, we know the American (and Australian) commitment to the Vietnam war was futile. The years of combat in Afghanistan achieved nothing (as distinct from the initial invasion, which was a necessary response after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States). The Iraq war was counter-productive.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
