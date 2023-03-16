US regulators avoided a banking crisis by swift action following SVB's collapse – but the cracks it exposed continue to weaken the global financial system's foundation
By D. Brian Blank, Assistant Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Brandy Hadley, Associate Professor of Finance and the David A. Thompson Distinguished Scholar in Applied Investments, Appalachian State University
The Fed, Treasury and FDIC acted swiftly to protect depositors and stem any panic, but anxiety continues to grow about the state of the global financial system.
