Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID: what we know about how the condition affects mental health

By Muhammad Waqas, Assistant Professor in Economics, Faculty of Management, Law and Social Sciences, University of Bradford
Syka Iqbal, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Bradford
Many people have persistent symptoms after recovering from COVID, a condition termed “long COVID”. The UK’s Office for National Statistics estimates 1.8 million people in the UK have long COVID symptoms at least 12 weeks after their initial infection.

Long COVID symptoms can…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
