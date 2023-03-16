Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How art inspired by peatlands can help us confront the climate crisis

By Benjamin Gearey, Lecturer in Environmental Archaeology, University College Cork
Maureen O'Connor, Lecturer in English, University College Cork
Rosie Everett, Lecturer in Forensic Science, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Peatlands have always had a place in art, writing and poetry. In times of global warming these cultural reflections can help open up debate about the biodiversity and climate crisis.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
