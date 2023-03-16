Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Every teacher grades differently, which isn't fair

By Laura Link, Assistant Professor of Teaching and Leadership, University of North Dakota
Share this article
A scholar of grading explains how teachers can do a better job of reporting what grades represent, and what they are for.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: History will judge Keating's assessments of AUKUS and China, but his performance went over the top
~ Middle East: recent developments could rewrite the political map – but a lot will depend on Israel
~ Scottish bottle deposit scheme to be blocked – but evidence from Europe suggests it's the way forward
~ US regulators avoided a banking crisis by swift action following SVB's collapse – but the cracks it exposed continue to weaken the global financial system's foundation
~ Long COVID: what we know about how the condition affects mental health
~ How art inspired by peatlands can help us confront the climate crisis
~ Tunisia: President's offensive statements targeted black migrants - with widespread fallout
~ Tennessee's drag ban rehashes old culture war narratives
~ As bird flu continues to spread in the US and worldwide, what's the risk that it could start a human pandemic? 4 questions answered
~ The luck of the Irish might surface on St. Patrick's Day, but it evades the Kennedy family, America's best-known Irish dynasty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter