As bird flu continues to spread in the US and worldwide, what's the risk that it could start a human pandemic? 4 questions answered

By Sara Sawyer, Professor of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder
Emma Worden-Sapper, PhD Student in Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder
Sharon Wu, PhD Student in Interdisciplinary Quantitative Biology and Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, University of Colorado Boulder
Avian influenza viruses have evolved to infect birds, but the current H5N1 outbreak is also infecting a wide range of mammals. This suggests that it could mutate into forms that threaten humans.The Conversation


