Human Rights Observatory

54% of firearm deaths in the US are from suicide – and easy access to a gun is a key risk factor

By Heidi Zinzow, Professor of Psychology, Clemson University
More than half – 54% – of all firearm deaths in the United States in 2021 were attributable to suicide, according to February 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Suicide deaths involving firearms – the most common means of suicide in the U.S. – have increased 28% since 2012. Groups particularly at risk include…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
