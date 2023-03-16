Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medicine stockouts are a problem in South Africa's clinics: how pharmacist assistants can help

By Sibusiso Zuma, Researcher, University of South Africa
Share this article
Primary healthcare clinics are the main healthcare access point for millions of South Africans.

There are at least 3,467 state-funded primary healthcare clinics across South Africa’s nine provinces. Most South Africans get their essential medicines from public health facilities, which serve 71% of the population.

Nurses often run…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: History will judge Keating's assessments of AUKUS and China, but his performance went over the top
~ Middle East: recent developments could rewrite the political map – but a lot will depend on Israel
~ Scottish bottle deposit scheme to be blocked – but evidence from Europe suggests it's the way forward
~ US regulators avoided a banking crisis by swift action following SVB's collapse – but the cracks it exposed continue to weaken the global financial system's foundation
~ Long COVID: what we know about how the condition affects mental health
~ How art inspired by peatlands can help us confront the climate crisis
~ Tunisia: President's offensive statements targeted black migrants - with widespread fallout
~ Tennessee's drag ban rehashes old culture war narratives
~ Every teacher grades differently, which isn't fair
~ As bird flu continues to spread in the US and worldwide, what's the risk that it could start a human pandemic? 4 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter