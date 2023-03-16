Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Police Teargas Rapper’s Funeral Procession

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fans hold a banner with the words “Power to the People” during the funeral ceremony of the rapper Azagaia in Maputo, Mozambique, March 14, 2023. © 2023 Ouri Pota (Johannesburg) – Mozambican authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the police use of teargas on the funeral procession of a famous rap star on March 14, 2023, in Maputo, Human Rights Watch said today. Edson da Luz, known as “Azagaia,” who died on March 9 from complications of a sudden illness, was known for his criticism of the government. Azagaia’s death was marked across Portuguese-speaking…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
