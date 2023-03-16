Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why robodebt's use of 'income averaging' lacked basic common sense

By Peter Whiteford, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
The practice of “income averaging” to calculate debts in the robodebt scheme was completely flawed. This is what I confirmed in my new report conducted for the robodebt royal commission published last Friday, the final day of the commission’s public hearings.

This process effectively assumed many people receiving social security benefits had stable earnings throughout a whole year.

But this is unlikely to be accurate for the many people who don’t work…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ MUP has commissioned a history of itself. The result is illuminating, but in striving for 'neutrality' it falls short
~ Evolution not revolution: why GPT-4 is notable, but not groundbreaking
~ Unemployment rate back down to 3.5%. It's anyone's guess when things will turn
~ Why are electricity prices going up again, and will it ever end?
~ Malaysian police probe women’s march organizers for pro-LGBTQ+ posters
~ FIFA: Approve ‘Legacy Fund’ for 2022 World Cup Abuses
~ Egypt: End Stranglehold on Nongovernmental Groups
~ Israel/OPT: Hyundai CE must end link with war crimes in Masafer Yatta
~ Thailand: Drop Charges Against Rights Defenders
~ Iran: Child detainees subjected to flogging, electric shocks and sexual violence in brutal protest crackdown
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter