Egypt: End Stranglehold on Nongovernmental Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image COP Civic Space coalition members protest in solidarity with Egyptian political prisoners during the COP27 climate summit, Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 10, 2022.  © 2022 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (Beirut) – The Egyptian government should abolish the April 11, 2023 registration deadline for the country’s draconian 2019 associations law until the law is amended to ensure that nongovernmental organizations can operate freely without intrusive government interference or harassment, Human Rights Watch said today. The 2019 law allows the authorities to shut down and freeze…


© Human Rights Watch -
