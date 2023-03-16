Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We’re building harder, hotter cities: it’s vital we protect and grow urban green spaces – new report

By Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland
New Zealand’s urban green space has dwindled over the past six decades. The Commissioner for the Environment has issued a warning and a challenge – get greener before climate change gets meaner.The Conversation


