Australia's extinct giant eagle was big enough to snatch koalas from trees
By Ellen K. Mather, Adjunct associate lecturer, Flinders University
Aaron Camens, Palaeontologist
Mike Lee, Professor in Evolutionary Biology (jointly appointed with South Australian Museum), Flinders University
Trevor H. Worthy, Associate Professor, Vertebrate Palaeontology Group, Flinders University
At twice the size of a wedge-tailed eagle, the newly discovered Dynatoaetus gaffae would have competed with thylacines and Tasmanian devils for prey.
- Wednesday, March 15, 2023