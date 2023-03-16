Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Hyundai CE must end link with war crimes in Masafer Yatta

By Amnesty International
Hyundai Construction Equipment (Hyundai CE) must take immediate action to prevent its products’ involvement in demolitions in Masafer Yatta, Amnesty International and Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) said today. The organizations have documented five instances where Israeli forces used excavators manufactured by Hyundai CE to raze Palestinian property in Masafer Yatta, an area of the […] The post Israel/OPT: Hyundai CE must end link with war crimes in Masafer Yatta appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
