Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Drop Charges Against Rights Defenders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Three Thai human rights defenders—Angkhana Neelapaijit, Puttanee Kangkun, and Thanaporn Saleephol—face criminal defamation charges for reporting abuses. © 2022 Prachatai (New York) – Prosecutors in Thailand should immediately withdraw the criminal defamation cases brought by Thammakaset Company Ltd. against three prominent human rights defenders for their support of other activists facing criminal charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The Thai government should act to repeal criminal defamation provisions and introduce strong safeguards to prevent the use of frivolous,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
