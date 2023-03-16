Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Child detainees subjected to flogging, electric shocks and sexual violence in brutal protest crackdown

By Amnesty International
Iran’s intelligence and security forces have been committing horrific acts of torture, including beatings, flogging, electric shocks, rape and other sexual violence against child protesters as young as 12 to quell their involvement in nationwide protests, said Amnesty International today. Marking six months of the unprecedented popular uprising in Iran, sparked by the death in […] The post Iran: Child detainees subjected to flogging, electric shocks and sexual violence in brutal protest crackdown appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
