Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Commits to Protect Schools During Wartime

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Refugees from the war in Ukraine are among the students at St. Andrews Ukrainian School in Lidcombe, a suburb of Sydney, Australia, February 18, 2023.  © 2023 Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Australia is the 117th country to endorse the Safe Schools Declaration, an intergovernmental political commitment to reduce the likelihood that students, teachers, and schools are targeted for attack during armed conflict. Schools should be places of study and safety for children. If armed forces use schools as military bases, firing positions, or munitions caches, it may make…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Hyundai CE must end link with war crimes in Masafer Yatta
~ Thailand: Drop Charges Against Rights Defenders
~ Iran: Child detainees subjected to flogging, electric shocks and sexual violence in brutal protest crackdown
~ We’re building harder, hotter cities: it’s vital we protect and grow urban green spaces – new report
~ Australia's extinct giant eagle was big enough to snatch koalas from trees
~ We used to think diamonds were everywhere. New research suggests they’ve always been rare
~ Why do sports keep changing their rules? We count 4 main reasons
~ ‘Glory to Ukraine‘: Outrage, pride, and mystery around the apparent execution of a prisoner of war
~ Minimum viable whale: Antarctic minke whales may be as small as a krill-eating filter feeder can get in our modern oceans
~ The housing and homelessness crisis in NSW explained in 9 charts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter