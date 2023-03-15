Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West African footballers battle to fit in while making it in Europe – two share their ups and downs

By Ikechukwu Ejekwumadu, Postdoctoral Fellow, Institute of Sports Science, University of Tübingen
Share this article
Growing up, many young Africans nurse the ambition of playing football professionally in Europe and becoming superstars. The BBC reports that about 260 million people in Africa follow the English Premier League. Dreams, for some, do come true, and a few have succeeded in making the journey to Europe. According to Football Benchmark , African players – most of them from west Africa – make up about 6% of the total player base…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gods in the machine? The rise of artificial intelligence may result in new religions
~ NZ's evidence-based response to COVID has saved lives – we could do better when it comes to other major diseases
~ Stuck in a 'talking stage' or 'situationship'? How young people can get more out of modern love
~ 'A policy aesthete': a new biography of Tanya Plibersek shows how governments work – and affect people's lives
~ Anxious dogs have different brains to normal dogs, brain scan study reveals
~ Enigmatic ruins across Arabia hosted ancient ritual sacrifices
~ Cultural burning is safer for koalas and better for people too
~ Looting and decay: how the pandemic wrought real damage to African heritage
~ Older adults with dementia but without close family: Who are they? And who cares for them?
~ Kenya-China relations strained as new government grapples with a debt crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter