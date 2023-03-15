Tolerance.ca
Cultural burning is safer for koalas and better for people too

By Romane H. Cristescu, Researcher in Koala, Detection Dogs, Conservation Genetics and Ecology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Darren Burns, Community Land & Sea manager at Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation, Indigenous Knowledge
Kye McDonald, PhD Candidate, University of the Sunshine Coast
Shocking scenes of scorched koalas in the 2019-20 bushfires sparked research into cultural burns for wildlife. A two-year study on the world’s second-largest sand island suggests it’s the way to go.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
