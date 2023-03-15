Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spring budget 2023: experts react to UK government's plan to get the economy moving

By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Andrew Burlinson, Lecturer in Energy Economics, University of East Anglia
Catherine Waddams, Emeritus Professor, Norwich Business School, University of East Anglia
Despina Alexiadou, Senior Lecturer at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde
Gavin Midgley, Senior Teaching Fellow in Accounting, University of Surrey
Jim Watson, Professor of Energy Policy and Director of the Institute of Sustainable Resources, UCL
Karen Bloor, Professor of Health Economics and Policy, University of York
Karl Matikonis, Lecturer at Queen's Management School, Queen's University Belfast
Steven McCabe, Associate Professor, Institute for Design, Economic Acceleration & Sustainability (IDEAS), Birmingham City University
Share this article
Jeremy Hunt’s 2023 spring budget covers employment, energy, enterprise and much more besides. The plan has already been dubbed his “back to work budget”, although he has called it a “budget for growth”.

Hunt was appointed chancellor in a bid to calm financial markets after last year’s dramatic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Oscars 2023: The philosophy of Everything Everywhere All at Once explained
~ Pierre Poilievre is popular among union members. What's it really all about?
~ The colour of farmed salmon comes from adding an antioxidant to their feed, with benefits for everyone
~ Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky – an international law expert explores the arguments
~ Parental leave: offer dads proper benefits and they will take time off to care for their children
~ What the stars do not have in store for you, according to your horoscope
~ Climate crisis threatens truffle production but could put UK species back on the menu
~ Social pressures leave parents feeling judged for seeking help for sick children
~ Why so few UK homes are installing air-source heat pumps – and how to encourage takeup
~ Silicon Valley Bank: 19th-century financial crises show how today's regulators could help repair the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS