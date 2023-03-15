What the stars do not have in store for you, according to your horoscope
By Yersain Ely Keller de la Rosa, Maestro en Ciencias Bioquímicas, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Kevin Navarrete, Investigador en el laboratorio de Biología Molecular de bacterias patógenas, Instituto de Microbiología, Praga, Czech Academy of Sciences
What is your sign? If you can answer that question, you are one of the 90% of adults who know your zodiac sign. This is no surprise: the media, social networks and digital applications have all recently given a new push to astrology.
In contrast, in a survey conducted in the United States, only…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 15, 2023