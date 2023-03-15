Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate crisis threatens truffle production but could put UK species back on the menu

By Paul W Thomas, Honorary Professor Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences, University of Stirling
Share this article
Truffles, the prized fungi coveted worldwide by chefs and food connoisseurs, have long been held in high regard.

Often associated with Mediterranean Europe, especially France, Italy and Spain, these tasty fungi grow underground and are unearthed with the help of scent-detection dogs.

But unbeknown to many is the fact that the UK once had a thriving industry focused on a native truffle species (Tuber aestivum), with the English truffle first


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Oscars 2023: The philosophy of Everything Everywhere All at Once explained
~ Pierre Poilievre is popular among union members. What's it really all about?
~ The colour of farmed salmon comes from adding an antioxidant to their feed, with benefits for everyone
~ Spring budget 2023: experts react to UK government's plan to get the economy moving
~ Downing of US drone in Russian jet encounter prompts counter claims of violations in the sky – an international law expert explores the arguments
~ Parental leave: offer dads proper benefits and they will take time off to care for their children
~ What the stars do not have in store for you, according to your horoscope
~ Social pressures leave parents feeling judged for seeking help for sick children
~ Why so few UK homes are installing air-source heat pumps – and how to encourage takeup
~ Silicon Valley Bank: 19th-century financial crises show how today's regulators could help repair the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter