Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antidepressant withdrawal should be taken seriously – we're investigating ways to help people come off the pills

By Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry, UCL
Joanna Moncrieff, Professor of Critical and Social Psychiatry, UCL
Katharine Wallis, Professor, The University of Queensland
Misinformation about antidepressants is rife and is probably fuelling their rise in use. Chief among these false ideas are:

  • Antidepressant withdrawal effects are mild and only last two to three weeks, with any severe symptoms interpreted as a relapse in depression.

  • Antidepressants are not addictive, so they can’t be that difficult to stop.

  • If you are having difficulty getting off your antidepressant,…The Conversation


    Read complete article

    © The Conversation -
