Human Rights Observatory

More Migrant Deaths in the Mediterranean

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A piece of the boat and a piece of baby clothing from the deadly migrant shipwreck in Steccato di Cutro near Crotone, Italy, February 28, 2023. © 2023 Remo Casilli/Reuters Thirty more people have recently died in the Mediterranean because of Europe’s cruel migration policies at sea. The tragedy comes only two weeks after Italian authorities failed to come to the rescue of a boat in distress 150 meters from the Italian coast near Crotone. Over 81 people, including 33 children, drowned as a result. On March 11, Italian, Maltese, and Libyan authorities were alerted by…


© Human Rights Watch -
