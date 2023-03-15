Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fines for breaking US pollution laws can vary widely among states – that may violate the Constitution

By Jerry Anderson, Dean and Professor of Law, Drake University
Share this article
A new study reveals wide disparities among state-issued Clean Water Act fines, and even among federal fines from regions to region. A law professor explains why it may be illegal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are you a rapid ager? Biological age is a better health indicator than the number of years you've lived, but it's tricky to measure
~ Depression too often gets deemed 'hard to treat' when medication falls short
~ It's been 20 years since the US invaded Iraq – long enough for my undergraduate students to see it as a relic of the past
~ Why I use 'The Boondocks' TV cartoon show to teach a course about race
~ What's the carbon footprint of March Madness?
~ AI isn't close to becoming sentient – the real danger lies in how easily we're prone to anthropomorphize it
~ AI information retrieval: A search engine researcher explains the promise and peril of letting ChatGPT and its cousins search the web for you
~ Ukraine war: 'false flag' operations – long used as weapons of mass distraction under the rules of conflict
~ Power cuts are hurting small businesses in South Africa - but sharing resources and equipment might be a solution
~ Gary Lineker tweet scandal shows how the BBC has struggled to adapt to the social media age
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter